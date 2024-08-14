Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.94. Core Scientific shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 6,910,019 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $6,455,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.