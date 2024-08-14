Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$112.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.33.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.