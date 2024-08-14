Cormark Weighs in on K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.03 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.19.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

