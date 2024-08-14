Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,040 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

GLW traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,297. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

