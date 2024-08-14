Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Coterra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Coterra Energy has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 772,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

