Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand Sells 200,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coupang Stock Down 1.9 %

Coupang stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 5,529,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,507. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $250,714,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,793,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.