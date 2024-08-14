Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $657.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.