Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.
Cresco Labs Price Performance
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
