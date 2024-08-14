CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

