Critical Comparison: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.29% 41.86% 7.61% National Health Investors 41.40% 10.41% 5.30%

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 1 0 2.25 National Health Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $123.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $62.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.57%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.16 billion 5.57 $495.76 million $4.87 24.19 National Health Investors $326.05 million 9.92 $135.65 million $3.05 24.41

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats National Health Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

