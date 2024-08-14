Critical Review: BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOX and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.05 billion 3.82 $129.03 million $0.73 38.08 Iveda Solutions $4.64 million 1.25 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -1.48

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BOX and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 7 0 2.60 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 13.13% -11.71% 4.94% Iveda Solutions -81.78% -61.50% -47.24%

Summary

BOX beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications. The company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

