CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.95 on Wednesday, hitting $257.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 483.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.98 and a 200 day moving average of $322.11.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

