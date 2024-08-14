Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Crown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

