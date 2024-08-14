crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.65 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $89.65 million and $19.14 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 89,786,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,789,081 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 90,400,980.63406822. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99876065 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $20,453,687.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

