Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP opened at $4.66 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $260,340.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

