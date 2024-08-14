Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
CULP opened at $4.66 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.