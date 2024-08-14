CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 104,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,242. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and sold 110,097 shares worth $116,703. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

