Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Cut by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,737. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.