Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,641 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,050. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

