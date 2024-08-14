Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 189,250 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for 1.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,627,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593,863. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

