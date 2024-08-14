Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,706. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

