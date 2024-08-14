Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $931.68. 3,427,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $873.64 and its 200-day moving average is $800.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.29.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

