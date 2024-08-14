Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 128.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,294,000 after buying an additional 1,514,185 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 4,880,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

