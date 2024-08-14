Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 1,989,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $378.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

