Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. 6,879,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

