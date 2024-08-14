Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southern Copper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 939,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

