Desjardins Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Articles

