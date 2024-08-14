Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Despegar.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Despegar.com stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

