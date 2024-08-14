DFI.Money (YFII) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.99 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $3.99 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for approximately $303.01 or 0.00496389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

