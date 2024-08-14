dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.58 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $461.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99933513 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $511.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

