DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 294.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group Stock Down 2.5 %

DHI Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 73,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $85.80 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 668,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 280,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 490,035 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

