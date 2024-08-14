DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,658. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. DHT has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is 110.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.