Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of DMRC traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 326,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,234. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

