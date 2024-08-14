Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Raised by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DISV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,842 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

