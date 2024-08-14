Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.28% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 223,594 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 355,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,968. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

