DIMO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.13 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DIMO has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIMO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13418579 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,036,466.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

