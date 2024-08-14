Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AMZD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.56.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
