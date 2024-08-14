Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

