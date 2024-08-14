Diversified Trust Co Acquires 23,067 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 452.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 316,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,654. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

