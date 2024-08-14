Diversified Trust Co Acquires 768 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 41,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,881. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. UBS Group reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.