Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 144,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

