Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

JJSF traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $176.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

