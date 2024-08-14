Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,017 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,678 shares of company stock valued at $27,010,994. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. 154,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.28 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.