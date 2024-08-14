Diversified Trust Co Buys 24,923 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.