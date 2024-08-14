Diversified Trust Co Buys 254 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.75. The stock had a trading volume of 107,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.