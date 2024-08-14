Diversified Trust Co Buys 336 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Nestlé by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Nestlé by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.5 %

NSRGY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 407,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $122.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

