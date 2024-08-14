Diversified Trust Co Buys 435 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,201 shares of company stock valued at $86,885,779 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

