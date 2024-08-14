Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,782 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 181,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,517. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.