Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,531 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $206.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

