Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. 180,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,653. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

