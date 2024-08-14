Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.58. 65,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $470.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

